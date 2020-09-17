'I'm not going to give up on her' — Lincoln dog with leg deformity gets funding for amputation

"I can't even believe it. It makes me realize how many good people there are," Timmermann said. "I appreciate it because it's bringing awareness to people about animal needs and animal care."

Becker said it is sad to see Pogo in her current condition and he is thankful for the GoFundMe donations.

"Most people end up putting their dogs or cats down because they can't afford the procedures," Timmermann said. "I'm so thankful I'm not in that position because so many people did help me out."

Pogo's surgery is scheduled for Friday. After that, Pogo will go through several weeks of rehabilitation and physical therapy at Ehlers. Timmermann said she feels ready to help Pogo through the process.

"There's an Instagram and Facebook page called 'Tripods,' for pets who have lost a limb," Timmermann said.

She said the posts share tips on how owners can take care of their three-legged pets.

"I'm really optimistic about her journey," Timmermann said.

Becker said Pogo has already strengthened her other three legs, so that might make the transition easier.

Timmermann said she, Becker and Jay, her 7-year-old Samoyed, will all be there for Pogo.