I Love My Dog Expo set for this weekend
Katia Roman takes pix of her poms Joey and Chloe

Katia Roman takes pictures of her Pomeranians Joey and Chloe at the Domesti-PUPS photo booth during the February 2020 I Love My Dog Expo. This year's event returns this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lancaster Event Center.

 FILE PHOTO BY JOHN SCHWANINGER

Domesti-PUPS’ I Love My Dog Expo, a family-friendly event for dog lovers, will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 17-18, at the Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.

Well-behaved, fully vaccinated dogs are welcome on a short leash no longer than 6 feet. Guests will find entertainment, games, training demonstrations, adoptable dogs at rescue booths and shopping from vendors that will showcase their products and services while helping to promote responsible dog ownership.

Proceeds benefit Domesti-PUPS, a Lincoln-based service organization that provides assistance dogs for people with disabilities, pet therapy programs, classroom dogs, educational programs and a rescue dog training/adoption program.

For more details, see ilovemydogexpo.com.

Tags

