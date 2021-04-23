Related to this story

Most Popular

Boata/Beau

Boata/Beau

MARR covers Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Wisconsin - transportation is available for adoptions …

Blackie

Blackie

Blackie would like to find a lap to call her own. View on PetFinder

Gertrude McFuzz

Gertrude McFuzz

Gertrude was very curious about my camera and wasn't sure if she should trust it, don't let her look fool... View on PetFinder

Timmy

Timmy

Timmy is such a sweet handsome guy and he would like to find a lap to call his own. View on PetFinder

Babs

Babs

What a gorgeous girl Babs is! You must meet her, her personality is just as beautiful! View on PetFinder

Kookie

Kookie

Kookie is a cute torti looking for a forever home! View on PetFinder

Ava

Ava

Ava is a gorgeous girl looking for a home to call her own. She is good with kids and front... View on PetFinder