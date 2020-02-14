I Love My Dog Expo Feb. 22-23
View Comments

I Love My Dog Expo Feb. 22-23

{{featured_button_text}}
Storm catches a Frisbee

Storm, a blue merle border collie, catches a Frisbee tossed by Sierra Best (background) from the Kansas City DiscDogs organization at the 2019 I Love My Dog Expo in Lincoln. This year's event is coming up Feb. 22-23.

 Mark Schwaninger

Domesti-PUPS’ I Love My Dog Expo, a family-friendly event for dog lovers, will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 22-23, in Pavilion I at the Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.

Well-behaved, fully vaccinated dogs are welcome. Guests will find entertainment, games, training demonstrations and shopping from vendors that will showcase their products and services while helping to promote responsible dog ownership.

Proceeds benefit Domesti-PUPS, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary as a service organization that provides assistance dogs for people with disabilities, pet therapy programs, classroom dogs, educational programs and a rescue dog training/adoption program.

For more details, see ilovemydogexpo.com.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News