I Love My Dog Expo Feb. 22-23

Domesti-PUPS’ I Love My Dog Expo, a family-friendly event for dog lovers, will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 22-23, in Pavilion I at the Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.

Well-behaved, fully vaccinated dogs are welcome. Guests will find entertainment, games, training demonstrations and shopping from vendors that will showcase their products and services while helping to promote responsible dog ownership.

Proceeds benefit Domesti-PUPS, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary as a service organization that provides assistance dogs for people with disabilities, pet therapy programs, classroom dogs, educational programs and a rescue dog training/adoption program.

For more details, see ilovemydogexpo.com.

