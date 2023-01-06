How to prevent pet dental disease

Dental disease is a common problem in pets. Around 80% of dogs and cats over age 3 have some form of it.

The disease starts with plaque that hardens into tartar. A buildup of tartar can lead to gingivitis, which will cause your pet’s gums to appear slightly red or inflamed. If tartar is left unchecked, the next stage will be periodontitis or gum infection, and the signs will include bad breath, excessive drooling and pawing at the mouth, and swollen and bleeding gums. At this stage, there can be bone loss too. If dental disease is allowed to progress, it’ll cause tooth loss and damage to organs such as the heart and kidneys.

To prevent dental disease, your pet’s teeth and gums should be checked once a year by a veterinarian. If it’s determined that your pet’s teeth need professional cleaning, your veterinarian may recommend blood work before the procedure to ensure that your pet’s heart, kidneys and liver can handle the anesthetic agents.

According to Dr. Jennifer Hiebner, veterinarian at Pitts Veterinary Hospital in Lincoln, “All dental cleanings should be performed under anesthesia. This allows the teeth to be cleaned thoroughly on all sides and evaluation of the entire oral cavity. Dental x-rays should be taken to look for abscessed or absorbed roots that can be hiding under the gum line. Looking for abnormal gum growth or masses in the mouth is also part of a dental procedure.”

Your pet should begin recovering from the anesthetic within a few hours, but it might take 24 to 72 hours to fully recover from a normal cleaning. If there were extractions, recovery may take up to two weeks, and your veterinarian will provide instructions for pet care during this time.

In addition to having your pet’s teeth and gums checked annually by your veterinarian, there are in-home measures you can take to help prevent dental disease.

“Dental chews approved by the Veterinary Oral Health Council (VOHC) can help keep some tartar down if your pet will not tolerate brushing,” Hiebner says. “Antibacterial rinses can be used for gingivitis or stinky breath due to overdeveloped gum tissue.”

Dr. Shelley Knudsen, veterinarian at All Feline Hospital in Lincoln, recommends the following options for cats: “Feeding a dental food as 25 to 50% of the overall food intake can make a huge difference for keeping the teeth clean. Tartar treats can also be beneficial, but cats need to eat at least 10 to 15 of those treats a day to have any benefit, which can affect the waistline!”

Both veterinarians said that regularly brushing your pet’s teeth with a soft toothbrush and pet toothpaste is the No. 1 way to help prevent pet dental disease. A future article will cover how to encourage our pets to accept this type of care.

