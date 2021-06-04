How to keep pets safe during hot summer days

Summer is just around the corner, and so are high temperatures and humidity, both of which can cause heatstroke for our pets. The good news is we can take preventative measures to keep our pets safe:

Provide ample water: Pets can get dehydrated quickly, so they need access to ample fresh and cool water. Because water evaporates faster in the summer, it’s a good idea to keep several bowls of water throughout your home. You should also carry water with you when you take your pet on walks on warm days. Whenever and wherever you make water available to your pets, consider adding ice to keep it cool

Provide sufficient shade: Pets need a way to get out of the heat. By closing curtains, you can limit the amount of sun and heat that enters your home during the day. Outside, trees and tarps work for shade; a doghouse will get too hot unless it’s made of wood.

Don't rely on a fan: Dogs and cats respond differently to heat than we do, so fans aren’t as effective for them. When the temperature is high, a fan blows hot air around. Because our pets sweat primarily through their feet, fans just blow hot air on our pets rather than cooling them off.