How to carrier train your pet

Whether you struggle to take your pet to the vet, want to be prepared in case of an emergency or hope to travel with your pet, carrier training is essential for both dogs and cats.

When used properly, a carrier can become a safe place -- a place where pets want to be and feel comfortable. Following are steps for successful carrier training, whether you have a dog or cat.

First, take your carrier out of storage and place it in an area of your house well-used by your pet. Why? Because if the only time your pet sees its carrier is for a vet visit, it will associate the carrier with needles and other unpleasant experiences, and so will resist going into the carrier.

Next, let your pet get used to the carrier. Open the door to the carrier and allow your pet to explore it without anyone else being in the room. Don’t be surprised if initially your pet avoids the carrier, as it may already associate the carrier with doctors.

Once your pet is no longer acting wary of the carrier, make it a happy place. Place a favorite blanket inside. Then, if your pet is food-motivated, place a trail of treats outside of the carrier, or throw treats in its direction to encourage your pet to explore it.

Or, if your pet is play-motivated, try playing near the carrier or throwing balls toward it. Depending on how strong of an aversion your pet has to the carrier, you might need to repeat this step several times. This would be a good time to introduce a verbal cue, such as “Go to carrier,” so you can get your pet into its carrier quickly and easily anytime you need.

After your pet is going inside the carrier on its own, whether for treats or toys, close the carrier door. The first time you do this, keep the door shut for only a few seconds. Then, open it back up before your pet has time to react, and give it lots of treats or a toy and praise. Repeat this step often for a few days, each time slightly increasing the length of time the door is closed.

Once your pet is used to being inside the carrier, lift the carrier and then set it back down. As with the previous step, keep this step short and sweet, follow with rewards and repeat as often as needed.

Now, you’re finally ready to lift the carrier and walk around with your pet inside it. Again, keep the initial attempts short. Start by moving the carrier a short distance within the same room, then to a different room and then to the door.

Continue using the same process of starting small and increasing duration and distance with these subsequent steps: taking your pet outside, taking your pet into the car, putting your pet in the car, going for a short drive, and going on fun outings. For all steps involving your car, you might want to play soft music and spray the carrier with dog or cat pheromones.

Each pet will differ in how accepting it will be of adventures. If car rides stress your pet or make it sick, keep rides short and try to end on a happy note. For example, after a visit to the vet, I keep my former feral cat in her carrier and place her on our deck, which allows her time in the sun.

Whether or not your pet wants to travel with you, it’s essential that it views its carrier as a safe place so that you’re prepared for vet visits and emergencies. If you follow all the steps in this article, your pet should see that the carrier isn’t a scary place, but instead results in good things, and will enjoy its time in it.

