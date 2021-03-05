How to avoid online pet scams

In the final step, buyers are asked to provide information about themselves. The BBB says that by now, buyers are in deep even if they realize that something is amiss. Scammers will often claim the pet is at the airport and threaten the buyer with criminal charges for “animal abandonment” unless more money is sent.

How can you avoid being part of an online pet scam?

• Don’t buy a pet without seeing it in person. Legitimate breeders should welcome a visit.

• Search the internet for pictures of the pet to see if they are exclusive to the seller’s site. On Google Chrome, place a cursor over a photo and right click for an option to do an internet search for the photo. A website called tineye.com will also search pictures.

• Search the internet for descriptions on the seller’s site. If the same language shows up in several places, you’re likely dealing with a fraud.

• Always use a credit card in case you need to dispute the charges.

• Research prices for the breed you are interested in adopting. If someone is advertising a purebred dog at a discounted price, you could be dealing with fraud.

What if you’ve been a victim of an online pet scam?