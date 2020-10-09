'Homes for Dogs' Adoption Day coming Oct. 17

Coldwell Banker NHS Real Estate, Nebraska Animal Loving Advocates and Dolly’s Legacy Animal Rescue will join hundreds of Coldwell Banker offices and animal shelters around the U.S. for the annual “Homes for Dogs” National Adoption Day.

Dogs and cats from rescue organizations will be available for adoption during this outdoor event from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17 at the Coldwell Banker NHS Real Estate office, 4230 Pioneer Woods Drive.

Attendees will be asked to wear masks in accordance with COVID-19 restrictions. In addition, Coldwell Banker will collect food and toys for dogs and cats throughout October at its office from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday through Saturday. A drop box will be outside when the office is not open, during open houses and on adoption day.

The nationwide adoption program is part of the “Homes for Dogs" project, created five years ago and launched by Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC and Adopt-a-Pet.com, North America's largest nonprofit pet adoption website.

In the first year alone, the organizations helped facilitate more than 20,000 adoptions.