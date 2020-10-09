'Homes for Dogs' Adoption Day coming Oct. 17

Coldwell Banker NHS Real Estate, Nebraska Animal Loving Advocates and Dolly’s Legacy Animal Rescue will join hundreds of Coldwell Banker offices and animal shelters around the U.S. for the annual “Homes for Dogs” National Adoption Day.
Dogs and cats from rescue organizations will be available for adoption during this outdoor event from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17 at the Coldwell Banker NHS Real Estate office, 4230 Pioneer Woods Drive.
Attendees will be asked to wear masks in accordance with COVID-19 restrictions. In addition, Coldwell Banker will collect food and toys for dogs and cats throughout October at its office from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday through Saturday. A drop box will be outside when the office is not open, during open houses and on adoption day.
The nationwide adoption program is part of the “Homes for Dogs" project, created five years ago and launched by Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC and Adopt-a-Pet.com, North America's largest nonprofit pet adoption website.
In the first year alone, the organizations helped facilitate more than 20,000 adoptions.
“We are lucky enough to help people in the Lincoln community find new homes every day,” said Brynna Luke, Coldwell Banker Realtor. “Now we get to extend that service to pets in need. It’s a win-win. With COVID restrictions across the country limiting participation this year, we are happy to be able to uphold this campaign in Lincoln with an adoption day and a month-long food and toy drive.”
For more information about the participating organizations and where to adopt a pet in the area, go to: https://bit.ly/2GjDtO4. To learn more about the local adoption day and food/toy drive for pets, visit Coldwell Banker NHS Real Estate on Facebook or the Homes for Dogs page at www.cb-nhs.com.
Coldwell Banker has a legacy of more than 100 years in the real estate industry. Coldwell Banker NHS Real Estate has been serving the Lincoln area for nearly 20 years, originally as Nebraska Home Sales and now affiliated with Coldwell Banker. For more information about Coldwell Banker NHS Real Estate, call 402-489-9071 or see www.cb-nhs.com.
