Holiday Run for Capital Humane Society Dec. 8

For the past 14 years, runners have been lacing up their shoes for a fun jaunt through Pioneers Park with their four-legged running buddies to benefit the Capital Humane Society. This year's Holiday Run at the park starts at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, and includes a 1-mile fun run/walk and a 5K run/walk.
Festive attire is encouraged. All funds raised support the pets in CHS’s adoption program by providing food and medication while they wait for their forever homes. See more details at lincolnrun.org.