Holiday Run for Capital Humane Society Dec. 8

For the past 14 years, runners have been lacing up their shoes for a fun jaunt through Pioneers Park with their four-legged running buddies to benefit the Capital Humane Society. This year's Holiday Run at the park starts at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, and includes a 1-mile fun run/walk and a 5K run/walk.