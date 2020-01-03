Happy ‘Mew’ Year from The Cat House

To start 2020 off, the cats, kittens and volunteers at The Cat House (TCH) offer a huge “thank you” to everyone who made this past year successful for Lincoln's only no-kill cat shelter. Your support made it possible for TCH to continue to not only care for the felines in our shelter, but also provide care for Lincoln's feral cat colonies through our TNR (trap, neuter, return) program and to provide food and needed medical care for other community cats.
Your generosity allowed TCH to provide housing, food and medical care for more than 350 cats in the shelter throughout the year.
TCH is an entirely volunteer-run organization, and our volunteers worked more than 14,000 hours in 2019 at the shelter. Volunteers also worked outside of the shelter at community events and fundraisers, or in their homes by returning phone calls, arranging for new intakes, recording medical information in our database, or fulfilling other various needs. There are a lot of TCH hands that help to ensure Lincoln's homeless cats and kittens receive care! TCH volunteers are at the shelter daily cleaning, feeding and socializing with our feline charges. Every room is swept and mopped, and all of the hard surfaces in the rooms are disinfected, every bowl is washed, laundry is done, scoops and litter boxes are washed, and cats are fed based on their specific dietary and medical needs.
If you'd like an opportunity to help this month or find something special for your furry family member or pet-minded friends, come see us at the Women's Expo Jan. 18 and 19 at the Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St. TCH volunteers will be there both days with our catnip sticks and pet beds, in addition to other pet-related items.
If you're looking for something a little different, support The Cat House by taking your pets to Cherished Images by Beverly at 6116 Havelock Ave. on Jan. 26 between 1 and 5 p.m. Reservations will not be taken; photos will be taken first come, first served. They will be available for pick-up on Feb. 9. For $30, you will receive professional quality prints of two 4x6 and eight wallet-sized photos. Raffle items and bake sale goodies will also be available.
Volunteers are available during open hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 1:30 to 4 p.m. to answer questions and assist potential adopters in finding the right match for them. Our volunteers make phone calls to potential adopters and follow up with recent adopters to help cats transition to their new homes. Volunteers organize and work at retail events and fundraisers to support the costs associated with caring for the cats in the shelter. Behind the scenes, dedicated volunteers make catnip sticks, pet beds and other retail items.
All of these tasks, plus many others, are the keys to being able to provide for Lincoln's homeless feline population. We couldn't do it without each and every person who gives their time, talents or financial support. We are forever grateful.
Don’t forget to “Like” us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram! We are always posting pictures of new adoptable cats and kittens, updates on our recent adoptions, and fun cat facts and pictures to brighten your day. To receive updates directly to your inbox, send an email to info@thecathouse.org and ask to be added to the mailing list.
The Cat House is a 501(c)(3) organization; contributions may be tax-deductible. TCH is funded by donations and adoption fees and is staffed by volunteers