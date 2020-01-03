Happy ‘Mew’ Year from The Cat House

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you're looking for something a little different, support The Cat House by taking your pets to Cherished Images by Beverly at 6116 Havelock Ave. on Jan. 26 between 1 and 5 p.m. Reservations will not be taken; photos will be taken first come, first served. They will be available for pick-up on Feb. 9. For $30, you will receive professional quality prints of two 4x6 and eight wallet-sized photos. Raffle items and bake sale goodies will also be available.

Volunteers are available during open hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 1:30 to 4 p.m. to answer questions and assist potential adopters in finding the right match for them. Our volunteers make phone calls to potential adopters and follow up with recent adopters to help cats transition to their new homes. Volunteers organize and work at retail events and fundraisers to support the costs associated with caring for the cats in the shelter. Behind the scenes, dedicated volunteers make catnip sticks, pet beds and other retail items.

All of these tasks, plus many others, are the keys to being able to provide for Lincoln's homeless feline population. We couldn't do it without each and every person who gives their time, talents or financial support. We are forever grateful.