Greater Lincoln Obedience Club receives Heart of 4-H award
Greater Lincoln Obedience Club receives Heart of 4-H award

Great Lincoln Obedience Club

Greater Lincoln Obedience Club members, shown here with their pets, were honored with the Heart of 4-H award.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Lancaster County 4-H has named the Greater Lincoln Obedience Club (GLOC) winner of the Heart of 4-H Award in recognition of outstanding volunteer service.

Even though GLOC is not a 4-H club, its members do so much to help 4-H’ers and their families.

By providing 4-H volunteers for over 15 years, GLOC is making a big impact by:

• Mentoring 4-H’ers and their parents in dog sports;

• Being available to answer questions that 4-H’ers may have regarding their dogs and obedience;

• Supplying various equipment that helps 4-H’ers train their dogs for the fair. This includes agility equipment used at the Lancaster County Super Fair 4-H Dog Agility Show.

Teresa Barney, GLOC leader, says, “We enjoy watching the kids compete in dog sports with their pet; it strengthens the bond between dog and handler. Being able to watch these kids year after year grow and become more confident in their ability to work and train dogs is rewarding.”

