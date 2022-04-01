 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girl Scouts' collection project benefits LAA

The Juniors of Girl Scout Troop 20821 recently partnered with Lincoln Animal Ambassadors (LAA) to support local pets and their families. The Scouts are pursuing the Bronze Award, the highest Girl Scout honor for their age range. With the help of parents, they planned, publicized and hosted a donation booth at Petco near 48th and O streets March 26 and also placed collection boxes around town. To date, the Juniors have raised nearly $400 and an estimated 140 lbs. of pet food, toys and other products that LAA will distribute to pet families in need. The Scouts are grateful for the generous support from Petco and Lincoln pet lovers. Pictured with a portion of the booth donations are (from left) Junior Scouts Laree, Kennedy and Ellena, and LAA representatives Mary Douglas, president, and Jeanie Imler, volunteer. Junior Scouts Ady and Jayla are not pictured.

 COURTESY PHOTO

