In addition to being the month of Valentine’s Day, February is Spay/Neuter Awareness Month.

The gift of spaying or neutering your pets is one of the greatest ways you can show love to them because of its health and behavioral benefits. It’s also a way to help your neighborhood and the issue of pet overpopulation.

Health benefits: The spay/neuter procedure decreases the risk of diseases. For example, the probability of certain types of cancer and other serious health complications can be reduced as much as 85% for both sexes. Specific health benefits for females include prevention of mammary tumors and pyometra (infected uterus), and for males the prevention of testicular cancer and prostate cancer.

Behavioral benefits: Females won’t experience heat cycles, which will eliminate their incessant crying and nervous behavior. Males will feel less of an urge to spray and mark, which will reduce their aggression. Both sexes will feel less compelled to attract a mate. This will result in fewer females dashing out the door to serenade the neighborhood, and fewer males roaming the streets, both of which will reduce fights and injuries.

Neighborhoods: The spay/neuter procedure reduces the number of homeless animals, which can result in fewer traffic accidents, complaints of nuisance animals, and threats to local wildlife. Because spaying and neutering decreases aggression, the danger of bites and attacks are decreased. All of the above also reduce the demand for animal control resources, which saves taxpayer dollars.

Pet overpopulation: Animal welfare experts in the United States agree that spaying and neutering animals is one of the best ways to help curb pet overpopulation. The fewer unwanted litters, the fewer pets that are abandoned or relinquished to shelters, and therefore the fewer pets that end up homeless or euthanized.

If you’ve already spayed/neutered your pet, please consider giving a donation instead to Lincoln Animal Ambassadors to help fund its services. LAA’s mission is to address the root causes of animal homelessness in the Lancaster County area by helping pets and their people through income-based programs, such as a voucher-based low cost spay and neuter program and a pet food bank. Monetary donations are welcome and can be mailed to LAA, P.O. Box 67072, Lincoln, NE 68506.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0