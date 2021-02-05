February is National Spay and Neuter Month

In honor of National Spay and Neuter Awareness Month, Lincoln Animal Ambassadors challenges every pet owner to have his/her pet altered in February. No more excuses!
Excuse #1: I don’t want to risk my pet’s health.
Your pet will be at greater risk if you don’t have it altered.
• Physically, spaying reduces the risk of uterine infections and breast cancer in females and prostate cancer in males.
• Behaviorally, the hormonal changes of intact females during heat cycles makes them nervous and whiny, while the sexual drive of intact males causes them to do almost anything to find a mate: mark territory, mount furniture and fight. Misbehaving pets are statistically more likely to be relinquished and/or euthanized, so by altering your pet, its life is at less risk.
Excuse #2: Pets should have one litter for health reasons.
There is no supporting medical evidence for this excuse. In fact, spaying female animals before their first heat, before they are fully grown, is easier on them than waiting until later in their lives. Smaller pets have less body fat, meaning less tissue trauma and less bleeding. Smaller pets also need less anesthesia, meaning they’ll wake faster and often go home the same day.
Excuse #3: My male dog’s manhood will be destroyed.
A pet’s personality is formed more by genetics and home life than by sex hormones. Sterilization doesn’t change basic personality. If anything, neutered males will be less interested in searching for a mate and more interested in pleasing their owner. When combined with the right training, sterilization should result in a better-behaved pet.
Excuse #4: My indoor pet has no opportunity to mate.
Any pet can escape its house or yard. In the few minutes that your pet is running loose, it could mate with other wandering intact pets.
Excuse #5: I want another pet like mine.
Breeding your own pet because you want one more for yourself is like making a batch of cookies every time you want to eat a few and then having to find other people who are also in the mood for cookies. It’s also actually impossible to create a pet identical to yours. Are you identical to either of your parents? Even professional breeders cannot guarantee what characteristics will be inherited by a litter.
Excuse #6: I want my children to experience the "miracle of birth."
This lesson can be taught in ways that don’t come at the expense of your pet and its offspring. Finding homes for the offspring takes a lot of work. Consider, too, that each home you find means one less for animals desperately waiting in shelters.
Excuse #7: I can’t afford it.
Lincoln Animal Ambassadors offers an income-based, low-cost, spay-neuter voucher program in cooperation with several local vet clinics. Contact LAA to learn more at 402-817-1168 or apply for a spay/neuter voucher at www.lincolnanimaldambassadors.org.