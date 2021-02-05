February is National Spay and Neuter Month

A pet’s personality is formed more by genetics and home life than by sex hormones. Sterilization doesn’t change basic personality. If anything, neutered males will be less interested in searching for a mate and more interested in pleasing their owner. When combined with the right training, sterilization should result in a better-behaved pet.

Excuse #4: My indoor pet has no opportunity to mate.

Any pet can escape its house or yard. In the few minutes that your pet is running loose, it could mate with other wandering intact pets.

Excuse #5: I want another pet like mine.

Breeding your own pet because you want one more for yourself is like making a batch of cookies every time you want to eat a few and then having to find other people who are also in the mood for cookies. It’s also actually impossible to create a pet identical to yours. Are you identical to either of your parents? Even professional breeders cannot guarantee what characteristics will be inherited by a litter.

Excuse #6: I want my children to experience the "miracle of birth."