Egg hunt to fund training dogs to serve those with disabilities

Volunteers are busy stuffing eggs with candies for kids and treats for dogs in preparation for Uplifting Paws’ third annual Egg Hunt fundraiser. The event, set for April 9, 10 and 16, supports the organization’s service dog training program.

Unlike traditional community egg hunts, volunteers hide plastic eggs at individual homes upon request. Families pay $10 for eggs with dog treats and $20 for eggs with kid treats. Some opt for both. Early registration runs through March 15.

Currently two dogs, Barney and Freddie, are training to assist someone with a physical or psychiatric disability. Uplifting Paws’ daycare and boarding services provide additional funding for the two-year training.

Service dogs are different from therapy dogs in that they are trained specifically to help a person with a disability perform daily tasks, explained Uplifting Paws founder Liz Higley. Therapy dogs are meant strictly to provide comfort.

Higley’s service dogs learn basic obedience as puppies before they are turned over to her and her staff for more advanced training. The dogs learn tasks like staying quiet and calm indoors, offering counter balance for someone with balance issues, opening doors and avoiding crowd distractions.

Higley holds a bachelor’s degree in Animal Science from UNL, is an American Kennel Club evaluator, member of the Association of Professional Dog Trainers and is working toward Assistance Dog International accreditation.

Uplifting Paws also offers obedience classes for the general public and for owners who want to form volunteer therapy teams with their dog. The classes prepare teams for interacting in public settings like schools, hospitals and retirement homes that they will visit at least two times a month.

All of Uplifting Paws’ therapy dogs must pass both the American Kennel Club Canine Good Citizen and the Community Canine tests as part of their training. “We make sure they receive specific training that assures the dogs meet community standards,” Higley said.

Currently Higley is working on expanding the organization’s list of accepted communities for its therapy dog program. “It would be great to grow our therapy teams,” she said.

For more information about Uplifting Paws’ obedience classes or to register for the egg hunt, check out upliftingpaws.org or call 531-510-0737.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0