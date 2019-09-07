{{featured_button_text}}
Dog Bowl supports Lincoln's dog parks

Friends of the Dog Parks hosted the third annual Dog Bowl last Sunday, Sept. 1, at Pinewood Bowl in Pioneers Park. Pictured here is Emma, a red heeler, performing tricks on stage with owner Carly Pester. The pair placed third in tricks and second in the dog/human look-alike contest. On-stage activities included other competitions, live music, dog performances and demonstrations. The event also featured booths staffed by local businesses, artists and crafts people, animal rescue and adoption advocacy groups, and animal health and research groups. Watch for more details about the Dog Bowl event and how it supports Lincoln's dog runs in the October L Magazine, which will be distributed Thursday, Sept. 26.

 PHOTO BY JOHN SCHWANINGER
L Magazine editor

Mark Schwaninger is L magazine and Neighborhood Extra editor.

