The Coalition for Pet Protection's Autumn Chip Clinic is set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 19 at Parkview Animal Hospital, 1300 Infinity Court.
Chips are $25 (cash only), which includes lifetime registration. The procedure is performed by a trained, licensed veterinarian in a safe, secure facility.
Each chip purchase also includes a chance to win an original signed and framed work of art donated by Traci Cameron of Midnight Euphoria. Additional raffle tickets may be purchased for just $1. Cameron's artwork can be viewed at euphoricart.midnighteuphoria.com.
Trick or Treat bags for two- and four-legged guests will also be part of the festivities.
The Coalition for Pet Protection was founded in 1992. It is a local 501(c)(3) animal welfare organization. Donations are used in the Lincoln area and are tax deductible. CPP's mission is to provide financial assistance for feline critical medical care. It also provides an animal food pantry for dogs and cats.
Check out CPP on Facebook or http://petcoalition.org/, or by calling the hotline at 402-434-7922.