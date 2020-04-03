COVID-19 update from Domesti-PUPS

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As the COVID-19 (coronavirus) evolves, Domesti-PUPS is taking extra care of clients and volunteers, and practicing social distancing. These challenges affect the way Domesti-PUPS is able to conduct business.

Because of this, several classes and events are being rescheduled or canceled. If you signed up for a class that has been rescheduled and the dates no longer work for you, email info@domesti-pups.org to request a refund. Otherwise, your space will be held for that class.

EVENTS:

• The Roaring '20s Gala is postponed until 2021.

• The annual Service Dog Camp is postponed; the new dates are July 29 to Aug. 10.

SATURDAY PLAY GROUPS:

Summer monthly play groups will take place on June 13, July 11 and Aug. 15. Weekly play groups will resume in the fall on Saturday, Sept. 5.

PET THERAPY VISITS:

Regular pet therapy visits will be canceled through May 6.

OBEDIENCE CLASSES IN LINCOLN:

• Puppy Manners begins at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 10.

• Beginning Obedience begins at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 10.