COVID-19 update from Domesti-PUPS

As the COVID-19 (coronavirus) evolves, Domesti-PUPS is taking extra care of clients and volunteers, and practicing social distancing. These challenges affect the way Domesti-PUPS is able to conduct business.
Because of this, several classes and events are being rescheduled or canceled. If you signed up for a class that has been rescheduled and the dates no longer work for you, email info@domesti-pups.org to request a refund. Otherwise, your space will be held for that class.
EVENTS:
• The Roaring '20s Gala is postponed until 2021.
• The annual Service Dog Camp is postponed; the new dates are July 29 to Aug. 10.
SATURDAY PLAY GROUPS:
Summer monthly play groups will take place on June 13, July 11 and Aug. 15. Weekly play groups will resume in the fall on Saturday, Sept. 5.
PET THERAPY VISITS:
Regular pet therapy visits will be canceled through May 6.
OBEDIENCE CLASSES IN LINCOLN:
• Puppy Manners begins at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 10.
• Beginning Obedience begins at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 10.
• Intermediate Obedience begins at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 10.
• Canine Good Citizen class begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 12. Testing will take place Saturday, June 20.
PET THERAPY CERTIFICATION COURSE:
• The Lincoln course begins Thursday, July 2 at 6 p.m. Testing for all locations will be in Lincoln on Saturday, Aug. 22 (times will vary).
• Graduation for the 2020 Pet Therapy teams will be on Sunday, Dec. 6.
• Pet Therapy Recertification for existing teams (required every two years) will take place Saturday, Aug. 29 (times will vary).
Again, if you have signed up for a class that has been rescheduled and the dates no longer work for you, email info@domesti-pups.org to request a refund. Otherwise, your space will be held for that class.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.