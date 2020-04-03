COVID-19 and pets

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In this time of uncertainty, there is reassuring news. According to both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), there is no evidence that pets can spread COVID-19.

The CDC website states that coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, of which some cause illness in people and some cause illness in both. However, the coronaviruses that infect animals rarely infect people. While the first instance of a human being infected with COVID-19 has been linked to a live animal market, the CDC states that public health officials do not yet know the source of COVID-19. Currently, people are only known to contract the illness from other people, either directly or indirectly. However, there are a small number of known instances of the infection being transmitted to pet cats and dogs.

The AVMA website explains that transmission of COVID-19 seems to most often occur “when there is contact with an infected person's bodily secretions, such as saliva or mucus droplets in a cough or sneeze.” Transmission can also occur by touching a contaminated surface and then touching one’s face, but AVMA states that this appears to be a secondary (less common) route. The AVMA notes that when transmission occurs this way, it’s most likely to be transmitted by smooth surfaces such as doorknobs rather than by porous materials such as pet fur.