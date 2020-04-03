COVID-19 and pets

In this time of uncertainty, there is reassuring news. According to both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), there is no evidence that pets can spread COVID-19.
The CDC website states that coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, of which some cause illness in people and some cause illness in both. However, the coronaviruses that infect animals rarely infect people. While the first instance of a human being infected with COVID-19 has been linked to a live animal market, the CDC states that public health officials do not yet know the source of COVID-19. Currently, people are only known to contract the illness from other people, either directly or indirectly. However, there are a small number of known instances of the infection being transmitted to pet cats and dogs.
The AVMA website explains that transmission of COVID-19 seems to most often occur “when there is contact with an infected person's bodily secretions, such as saliva or mucus droplets in a cough or sneeze.” Transmission can also occur by touching a contaminated surface and then touching one’s face, but AVMA states that this appears to be a secondary (less common) route. The AVMA notes that when transmission occurs this way, it’s most likely to be transmitted by smooth surfaces such as doorknobs rather than by porous materials such as pet fur.
The current position of both the CDC and the AVMA is that, unless a person is diagnosed with COVID-19, pet owners can continue to interact with their pet as they normally would. This includes feeding them, grooming them, taking them for walks, and enjoying their company.
Of course, as always, pet owners should continue to practice good hygiene. Everyone should wash their hands after handling pets, their food, their supplies or their waste. In addition, everyone should regularly clean their pet’s dishes, bedding and toys.
What if a pet owner is diagnosed with COVID-19? The CDC’s advice is to restrict contact with pets to minimize the possibility of transmitting the virus to them, “until more information is known about the virus.”
As of March 27, two dogs and one cat have tested positive for COVID-19. One dog died; the cat recovered after nine days. According to the website for the College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Illinois, these were instances of human-to-animal transmission, and there is still no evidence that pets can spread the disease.
The college website states that neither dog showed any symptoms. In addition, while it seems the dog that died may have had a low-level infection, the college believes its death could have been unrelated to the virus. The college website states that the dogs likely caught the disease from being in close contact with infected people.
According to the website for the University of Guelph Centre for Public Health and Zoonoses, the cat did develop the classic symptoms of COVID-19: diarrhea, vomiting and breathing difficulties. Moreover, the virus was found in the cat’s vomit and feces. However, this case has also been ruled as a human-to-animal transmission, not the other way around.
In light of these cases, what should pet owners do if they’ve been diagnosed with COVID-19? Both the CDC and the AVMA recommend that owners minimize contact with their pets to avoid potential transmission. If there is a healthy household member, this person should take over pet care. Pet owners should also contact their veterinarian so the clinic is prepared should the animal become sick. If social distancing from one’s pets isn’t possible, the CDC and AVMA recommend that owners wear a face mask and wash their hands before and after any contact with their pets.
About Lincoln Animal Ambassadors
Lincoln Animal Ambassadors (LAA) addresses the root causes of animal homelessness in the Lancaster County area by helping pets and their people through a voucher-based low cost spay/neuter program, an income-based pet food bank, and by sponsoring a low-cost vaccination clinic. LAA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, all-volunteer organization funded entirely by donations and fundraisers.
All information provided about COVID-19 is based on the most current information at the time of this article being published. Information is regularly changing, and the public should check the aforementioned websites for updates.
