Cindy Lange-Kubick: Wobbly Hannah, the Instagram influencer and all-around good dog

“We care for her as a family,” Cassidy said. “We have a system where we all help her out.”

And they are Hannah’s first permanent family.

Hannah had been a stray in San Antonio who ended up at the shelter there and then a series of temporary homes. She was taken in by a special-needs dog rescue in Wisconsin, cycling through more short-term placements while she waited for someone willing to take her in for good.

Cassidy the Dog Lover followed the rescue on social media.

“After about a month, I couldn’t take it anymore,” she said. “It was starting to break my heart.”

So they brought her home to a dog-friendly house — four rescue dogs among all the Drueppels already — and she fit right in.

Cassidy carries her up and down the stairs and out to the backyard, where the probation officer stands guard while Hannah does her duty. (In case she tips.)

“Hannah is so lucky she survived three years. Most of those stray dogs, they get euthanized.”

Especially dogs like Hannah, who need so much.

They are happy to give her what she needs.