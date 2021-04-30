 Skip to main content
CHS plans to renovate Admissions and Assessment Center
CHS plans to renovate Admissions and Assessment Center

Kittens Bea and Arthur

Bea and Arthur at the Capital Humane Society.

 COURTESY PHOTO

To better serve animals in the community like kittens Bea and Arthur, who came to the Capital Humane Society in need of care after being placed in a suitcase and abandoned in a ditch, the organization has been fundraising and working with BVH Architecture to come up with a plan to renovate the Admissions and Assessment Center.

Because of generous community support, the construction team is on-site and ready to start phase one of the renovation to address the center's failing HVAC systems, crumbling entrance, unwelcoming reception area and loud hallways. The facility will remain open and continue to serve the community throughout the two-year, three-phase project.

To ensure phases two and three can become a reality as well, additional community support is needed. This critical step in the capital campaign will bring the additional funds needed to help renovate the Admissions and Assessment Center into a modern, welcoming animal welfare facility.

Whether lost pets are reuniting with their families or surrendered pets are receiving care from veterinary staff to find new homes through the adoption program, their journey home starts at the Admissions and Assessment Center on Park Boulevard. For additional information about the Home Starts Here capital campaign or to make a donation, visit www.capitalhumanesociety.org/ways-to-give/capitalcampaign.html.

Capital Humane Society is a private, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to serve the community by sheltering homeless pets, advocating for animal welfare and educating the public about responsible pet care.

