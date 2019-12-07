Cause for Paws to benefit CPP Dec. 14

We are in the busy holiday season, with so much to do, including holiday shopping. Let Coalition for Pet Protection (CPP) be part of your gift giving this year!

CPP will be the featured animal welfare group at the Cause for Paws store, 2445 S. 48th St., on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 1 to 3 p.m. CPP will be there with pet bandannas, great stocking stuffers and a raffle for a Cause for Paws gift certificate. There will also be goodie bags, Christmas cookies and information about CPP. All funds go to CPP's local programs.

CPP will also be helping three felines get the best gift -- a forever home. Allow plenty of time to shop, because this store is an animal lover's retail wonderland. Great merchandise and a great cause, working to help the animals of the area.

CPP was founded in 1992. It is a 501(c)(3) animal welfare organization. Its mission is to help financially with cats needing critical veterinary care. CPP also has a long-standing emergency animal food bank. For more information, see Coalition for Pet Protection on Facebook, go to petcoalition.org or call the hotline at 402-434-7922.

