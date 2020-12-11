Cause for Paws reaches $1M milestone

Cause for Paws is celebrating much more than its 12th anniversary this month.
The boutique has achieved an amazing milestone. In a dozen years, it’s now donated $1 million to help animals and their financially strapped owners.
That’s a lot of bargain-priced clothing, shoes, purses, housewares, jewelry, furniture, seasonal and pet items. Quality merchandise, all priced at a fraction of retail value.
“It’s rewarding to help pet owners who face huge medical bills and have nowhere else to turn,” says boutique owner and founder Sue Sturgis. “My only regret is being unable to help more people.”
Through the support of donors and bargain-hunting shoppers, Sturgis is able to write over 100 checks each year, ranging from under $100 to more than several thousand dollars.
The heart-wrenching stories are a constant reminder of the boutique’s existential mission, to-wit:
- A dog afflicted with canine parvovirus;
- Another with a broken leg, cared for by an owner with no financial means to pay;
- A neglected, abused dog with skull burns caused by overexposure to the sun.
The list goes on. It’s enough for Sturgis to suffer with bouts of sleep deprivation.
Every confirmed report of animal abuse and neglect makes her more determined to lobby for stricter laws to protect her four-legged friends who cannot fend for themselves.
Quality inventory
The boutique is a two-time winner of a Best of Lincoln People’s Choice Award. The award was presented in the category of thrift shops, although the quality you’ll find here belies the category in which it won.
Cause for Paws is known for quality, selection and affordability. Many items hanging on the clothing racks, for example, are brand-new pieces complete with the original price tags.
The boutique’s displays are attractively constructed with the artistic flair of part-time employee Jane Lammers, formerly a longtime floral designer at Stem Gallery.
Sturgis said the nation’s coronavirus pandemic, now at nine months and counting, hit her shop hard during the first two months of the public health crisis before sales rallied and stabilized.
Clothing sales have been especially strong among bargain hunters, she said. Some high-end pieces of donated art, valued in the $500 to $900 range, are simply too valuable to bring even remotely close to what they’re worth on the sales floor, said Sturgis; they will become the centerpieces of an auction to be held next spring.
We’ll all remember 2020, but all things considered, Sturgis is one business owner who considers herself grateful and fortunate. “Even with COVID, this will be a record sales year for us.”
Sturgis, 72, opened Cause for Paws in 2008 in Old Cheney Plaza, 56th and Old Cheney Road. After several store expansions, she moved the boutique’s growing inventory in December 2013 to 2445 S. 48th St., gaining an additional 30% in extra sales floor space and better visibility.
Agencies helped
In addition to fulfilling individual requests – normally for help with vet-clinic bills and pet food – Cause for Paws proceeds help animal welfare agencies such as The Cat House, Start Over Rover, Second-Chance Pups, Revolution Rescue, and Hooves and Paws.
But before any animal assistance checks can be written, monthly bills need to be paid. The monthly rent for the 6,500-square-foot former Blockbuster Video store is $6,500. In addition, utilities run several hundred dollars per month.
The one paid part-time staff member besides Lammers is store manager Lisa Weathermon, a welcomed addition who joined the boutique in September. She was a familiar face for a number of years at Four Star Card & Gift Gallery, whose owners retired and closed the store earlier this year.
The boutique’s official “greeter” is Tempe, a four-year-old female Border Collie/Australian Shepherd. Sturgis and her husband of 25 years, Darren Sturgis, adopted the dog earlier this year.
Cause for Paws is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. six days a week; it is closed on Sundays.
