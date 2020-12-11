Cause for Paws reaches $1M milestone

Every confirmed report of animal abuse and neglect makes her more determined to lobby for stricter laws to protect her four-legged friends who cannot fend for themselves.

Quality inventory

The boutique is a two-time winner of a Best of Lincoln People’s Choice Award. The award was presented in the category of thrift shops, although the quality you’ll find here belies the category in which it won.

Cause for Paws is known for quality, selection and affordability. Many items hanging on the clothing racks, for example, are brand-new pieces complete with the original price tags.

The boutique’s displays are attractively constructed with the artistic flair of part-time employee Jane Lammers, formerly a longtime floral designer at Stem Gallery.

Sturgis said the nation’s coronavirus pandemic, now at nine months and counting, hit her shop hard during the first two months of the public health crisis before sales rallied and stabilized.