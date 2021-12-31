Cause for Paws feeds the needs

Good news for the Lincoln area’s four-legged critters: Cause for Paws is helping more animals than ever while the animals’ owners work to get back on their feet.
“Word is spreading, and it’s showing in our numbers,” says boutique proprietor Sue Sturgis, whose secondhand store at 2445 S. 48th St. is literally a life-saver for animals that need surgeries and costly medicines to survive. “We’ve been able to give $25,000 to pet owners and animal welfare organizations just in the month of December alone.”
It hasn’t been easy, but the cash register is ringing now more than ever, said Sturgis, whose nonprofit “boutique for cheap” celebrated its 13th anniversary in December. While the coronavirus pandemic has negatively impacted virtually every business around, sales at Cause for Paws were up about 20% in 2021.
Cause for Paws is many things to many people – a lifeline for struggling pet owners, a much-needed revenue source to help agencies help animal lovers, and a treasure trove for bargain-hunters. One thing the boutique is not is Lincoln’s best-kept secret, Sturgis is pleased to report.
“We’ve expanded our presence on social media, and I think that’s driving younger shoppers to our store,” Sturgis observed.
And, the boutique is getting noticed in shopping surveys. It recently finished second in the Best Thrift Store category of the Best of Lincoln, the third consecutive year of recognition for C4P.
How it all began
Cause for Paws evolved after Sturgis sold her successful salon and spa business, White Orchid, in 2008 and decided to dedicate her life to saving animals.
It started quietly in Old Cheney Plaza, east of 56th and Old Cheney Road. Sturgis issued a plea for donated clothing, shoes, jewelry, housewares and accessories. The donated merchandise poured through the doors – really nice inventory, including new, fashionable clothing items with sales tags attached.
Sturgis was humbled by the outpouring of support. Several expansions gave her 4,800 square feet of floor space to display her wares, but the store needed better visibility to broaden its customer base.
That was achieved in 2013, when Cause for Paws moved into a former Blockbuster Video storefront on South 48th Street. The 6,500 square feet of floor space gave Sturgis the space she needed to attractively display her wares, and the visibility, in the heart of Lincoln, appealed to some of the thousands of motorists that traverse South 48th Street on a daily basis.
Shop and save
Cause for Paws shoppers have the satisfaction of knowing their dollars are stretched. They get quality merchandise discounted at 50% of retail price, and the store is able to give about half of all sales revenue to animal-rescue efforts. (Any donated item that does not meet Cause for Paws standards is given to nonprofits such as Salvation Army and the Center for People in Need.)
“All sales beyond covering expenses go to the numerous animal welfare groups and to individuals who need financial help to care for their pets,” said Sturgis. “This is all about the animals and the people who care for them. The appreciation I hear from the people we help is its own reward.”
Sturgis’ monthly expenses include $6,000 in rent. In addition, utilities cost several hundred dollars, and there are two independent contractors who work part time: store manager Lisa Weathermon and display/website designer Jane Lanners. In addition, four volunteers work on a regular basis: Gaila Haynes, Linda Giebelhaus, Nancy Hinrichs and Desiree Vanderlin. Sturgis’ husband, Darren Sturgis, handles the books for the business.
Sturgis said the store needs more volunteers in order to expand its hours. The store is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. six days a week, and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays.
- Sue Sturgis, Cause for Paws