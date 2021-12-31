Cause for Paws feeds the needs

How it all began

Cause for Paws evolved after Sturgis sold her successful salon and spa business, White Orchid, in 2008 and decided to dedicate her life to saving animals.

It started quietly in Old Cheney Plaza, east of 56th and Old Cheney Road. Sturgis issued a plea for donated clothing, shoes, jewelry, housewares and accessories. The donated merchandise poured through the doors – really nice inventory, including new, fashionable clothing items with sales tags attached.

Sturgis was humbled by the outpouring of support. Several expansions gave her 4,800 square feet of floor space to display her wares, but the store needed better visibility to broaden its customer base.

That was achieved in 2013, when Cause for Paws moved into a former Blockbuster Video storefront on South 48th Street. The 6,500 square feet of floor space gave Sturgis the space she needed to attractively display her wares, and the visibility, in the heart of Lincoln, appealed to some of the thousands of motorists that traverse South 48th Street on a daily basis.

Shop and save