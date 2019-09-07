With one game in the books, the change of season has officially moved to Husker football season, the best time of year in Nebraska! Did you know, studies show that petting a purring cat lowers your blood pressure and lessens stress? Cat owners have a 40 percent lower risk of heart attacks, which can be very helpful during high-pressure games. Cats are excellent companions for watching your favorite team, and The Cat House has plenty of skilled feline lap dwellers ready to join your home team.
Visit the shelter at 3633 O St. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-8 p.m. or on Sundays from 1:30-4 p.m., and ask the team of volunteers to help you find the right match. Cat House volunteers can introduce you to the variety of cats and kittens available for adoption. With so many different kitty personalities, they will help you find the right fit for your family.
Catnip sticks, available in two sizes, as well as pet beds, carrier liners and many other hand-crafted items are available for purchase during open hours also, so don't forget to check out the retail area downstairs.
Fall may be on its way in, but you can still enjoy one last summer tradition by attending the fifth annual Litter Box Rally on Sunday, Sept. 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Watch teams compete at Spikes Beach Bar and Grille, 2300 Judson St., for prizes awarded to first- and second-place teams. Check out the great raffle prizes with tickets available to both spectators and participants. All proceeds benefit The Cat House, Lincoln's only no-kill cat shelter, so join in this fun and exciting way to help out homeless cats and kittens in Lincoln. For more information, check the link on The Cat House Facebook page or see thecathouse.org. We are grateful to the folks who dedicate so much time to organizing and supporting The Cat House through community events like the Litter Box Rally.
See thecathouse.org for more information about the cats and programs TCH provides in the community. Don’t forget to “Like” The Cat House on Facebook and follow it on Instagram. TCH continually posts pictures of new adoptable cats and kittens, updates on recent adoptions, and fun cat facts and pictures to brighten your day. To receive updates directly to your inbox, email info@thecathouse.org and ask to be added to the mailing list.
The Cat House is a 501(c)(3) organization; contributions may be tax-deductible. TCH is funded by donations and adoption fees and is staffed by volunteers.