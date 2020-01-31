Cat House volunteers have a 4-legged match for you!

February is the perfect time to meet the four-legged love of your life! It just so happens that the volunteers at The Cat House (TCH) are highly experienced match makers. If you are looking for love, stop by during open hours on Tuesday or Thursday between 6 and 8 p.m., or on Sunday between 1:30 and 4 p.m.
One of the keys to a successful match is knowing what type of cat friend you are looking for. Consider your home environment, and let our volunteers guide you toward cats that will be best suited to you. For example, not all cats do well with children or other pets. Luckily, we know our cats’ temperaments and can tell you all about their unique personalities.
Maybe you are not feeling up to the energetic antics of a new kitten. TCH has cats of all ages and temperaments. Adopting an older cat can be very rewarding. One benefit of adopting an adult cat is its personality is already set. You will be able to tell if it is well suited to you when you visit and get to know it at the shelter.
We encourage you to bring the whole family when you come in to adopt a new cat. It is important to see how cats interact with children. We often hear people say “Our cat picked us!” when recalling the adoption of their cat from TCH. Cats definitely know who and what they like, and nothing feels better than being chosen by a creature known for high levels of discernment.
The Cat House is a 501(c)(3) organization; contributions may be tax-deductible. TCH is funded by donations and adoption fees, and is staffed by volunteers.