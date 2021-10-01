Cat House offers Tricks and Treats pet portrait fundraiser

Does your pet like to play dress-up? Have you ever wanted to get professional pet pictures taken? If you answered “yes,” The Cat House has just the event for you! Bring your well-behaved, vaccinated and costumed pet to the Tricks and Treats pet portrait fundraiser benefiting The Cat House.

Who can come?

Dogs, cats, guinea pigs, fish, reptiles, hamsters, mice, ferrets and hedgehogs are all welcome! Children may also participate when accompanied by their pet. Please bring proof that your pet is up-to-date on its vaccinations.

When

Sunday, Oct. 10, from 1-5 p.m.

Where

Paws 4 Fun, 222 N. 44th St.

Cost + donation

Cost is $25 for one pet plus a $5 donation to TCH. You will receive two 4x5-inch photos and eight wallet-sized photos.

Photographs including another pet or a child posing with his/her pet are an additional $5 for each child or pet. (Children must be accompanied by an adult.)