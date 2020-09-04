Cat House offers checklist for feline home readiness

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cat House (TCH) is always ready at 3633 O St. to make your cat adoption dreams a reality.

Being prepared to adopt a cat or kitten can make bringing your new feline home a great experience for all. TCH has put together a cat adoption checklist and some tips to help you prepare.

Items you will need on hand:

● High-quality food (canned and dry).

● Food and water bowls (stainless steel, ceramic, or glass; no plastic that can become scratched and harbor germs).

● Litter box and scoop.

● Kitty litter (no clumping litter if you are adopting a kitten).

● A hard plastic cat carrier.

● A variety of toys.

Preparing your home is also important: