Cat House offers checklist for feline home readiness

The Cat House (TCH) is always ready at 3633 O St. to make your cat adoption dreams a reality.
Being prepared to adopt a cat or kitten can make bringing your new feline home a great experience for all. TCH has put together a cat adoption checklist and some tips to help you prepare.
Items you will need on hand:
● High-quality food (canned and dry).
● Food and water bowls (stainless steel, ceramic, or glass; no plastic that can become scratched and harbor germs).
● Litter box and scoop.
● Kitty litter (no clumping litter if you are adopting a kitten).
● A hard plastic cat carrier.
● A variety of toys.
Preparing your home is also important:
Make sure you put away any potentially hazardous substances such as medications, cleaning products and people food. Pick up any small items that your cat may try to ingest such as rubber bands, string and jewelry. Identify any areas of your home that may allow your cat to escape, such as loose window screens or doors that don’t latch. Secure all window blind cords, and verify that there are no toxic plants in the home.
Being prepared is the best way to prevent a catastrophe and will let you get right to the good part—bonding with your new best friend!
If you are interested in adopting a cat or kitten, visit thecathouse.org and complete an adoption application. Open hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Visit the website to see the latest information on mask requirements and visitor capacity.
The Cat House is a 501(c)(3) organization; contributions may be tax-deductible. TCH is funded by donations and adoption fees and is staffed by volunteers.
