Cat House found homes for 492 cats in 2020

Happy New Year! The Cat House (TCH) has two resolutions that never change from year to year:

1) Helping cats find their forever homes, and

2) Meeting all their needs while they are in our care.

Cat House volunteers are proud to say that as of Christmas Day, they found homes for a record-breaking 492 cats in 2020.

The cats living at TCH have many ongoing needs such as food, medical care and litter. We thank all of the generous donors who continue to make financial donations and assist Cat House volunteers with supplies.

Another way that TCH covers the costs of these needs is through its retail store. Busy TCH volunteers make pet beds, carrier linings, and catnip-stuffed sticks and mice that your cat will love. T-shirts, sweatshirts and paw design necklaces are also available.

When you purchase items from TCH, you are helping to continue its volunteers' work of sheltering and finding forever homes for cats in their care, as well as other cats in Lincoln and the surrounding area.