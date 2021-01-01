Cat House found homes for 492 cats in 2020

Happy New Year! The Cat House (TCH) has two resolutions that never change from year to year:
1) Helping cats find their forever homes, and
2) Meeting all their needs while they are in our care.
Cat House volunteers are proud to say that as of Christmas Day, they found homes for a record-breaking 492 cats in 2020.
The cats living at TCH have many ongoing needs such as food, medical care and litter. We thank all of the generous donors who continue to make financial donations and assist Cat House volunteers with supplies.
Another way that TCH covers the costs of these needs is through its retail store. Busy TCH volunteers make pet beds, carrier linings, and catnip-stuffed sticks and mice that your cat will love. T-shirts, sweatshirts and paw design necklaces are also available.
When you purchase items from TCH, you are helping to continue its volunteers' work of sheltering and finding forever homes for cats in their care, as well as other cats in Lincoln and the surrounding area.
TCH has a Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) program that works to humanely control the local feral cat population. If space is available, kittens and tame stray cats may be taken into TCH to find good homes. Healthy cats that are too feral to be adopted are returned to their familiar habitat under the lifelong care of volunteers.
TCH is Lincoln’s only no-kill cat shelter and adoption facility. Come visit during open hours on Tuesdays or Thursdays between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., or on Sundays between 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. if you are looking to adopt a cat or kitten. Visit www.thecathouse.org to see the latest COVID-19 restrictions for visitors.
Don’t forget to “Like” The Cat House on Facebook and follow it on Instagram. TCH volunteers continually post pictures of new adoptable cats and kittens, updates on recent adoptions, and fun cat facts and pictures to brighten your day. To receive updates directly to your inbox, send an email to info@thecathouse.org and ask to be added to the mailing list.
The Cat House is a 501(c)(3) organization; contributions may be tax-deductible. TCH is funded by donations and adoption fees, and is staffed by volunteers.