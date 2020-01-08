Cat found with peanut butter jar on his head is now up for adoption
Jiffy, the cat found by Lincoln Animal Control with a peanut butter jar on his head, is now up for adoption.

The 8-month-old domestic short hair was found near 61st Street and Platte Avenue last month after several calls to animal control reporting a cat whose head was stuck in a jar.

After spending two hours searching for and freeing the feline, an Animal Control officer took him to the Capital Humane Society, where he was named Jiffy.

Jiffy started the year in the Humane Society adoption circuit and is awaiting a new home.

