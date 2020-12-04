Care during crisis

Over the past year, despite the downturn in the economy, Lincoln Animal Ambassadors (LAA) has distributed over 500,000 pounds of dry food to low-income families and their pets, in addition to canned food and cat litter. This distribution has been due to both community and volunteer efforts.

“2020 will be a year that all of us will remember,” said Mary Douglas, LAA president, citing not only the hardships faced by many pet owners in light of the pandemic, but also the amazing dedication that she saw in people helping those in need.

“It’s during hard times that we can more clearly see the hero in all of us,” Douglas added.

By heroes, Douglas means those in the community who stepped up to donate to the LAA pet food bank during this crisis. She described these supporters as generous donors who asked “How can I help,” and then showed up again and again to help.

Douglas also means dedicated volunteers who quickly found creative ways to keep doing LAA’s work during a global pandemic, so that LAA could provide no-contact distributions and never had to close its doors to those in need. LAA thanks everyone who has provided support this past year in its effort to help people and their pets.