Care during crisis

Over the past year, despite the downturn in the economy, Lincoln Animal Ambassadors (LAA) has distributed over 500,000 pounds of dry food to low-income families and their pets, in addition to canned food and cat litter. This distribution has been due to both community and volunteer efforts.
“2020 will be a year that all of us will remember,” said Mary Douglas, LAA president, citing not only the hardships faced by many pet owners in light of the pandemic, but also the amazing dedication that she saw in people helping those in need.
“It’s during hard times that we can more clearly see the hero in all of us,” Douglas added.
By heroes, Douglas means those in the community who stepped up to donate to the LAA pet food bank during this crisis. She described these supporters as generous donors who asked “How can I help,” and then showed up again and again to help.
Douglas also means dedicated volunteers who quickly found creative ways to keep doing LAA’s work during a global pandemic, so that LAA could provide no-contact distributions and never had to close its doors to those in need. LAA thanks everyone who has provided support this past year in its effort to help people and their pets.
“Saying it’s been quite a year” said Douglas, “is quite the understatement. The animals have felt the impact of this too.”
In 2020, LAA saw a dramatic increase in the number of pet owners reaching out for help as the pandemic hit the community’s economy. In some cases, people were having to think about surrendering their pets due to no longer being able to care for them.
With the holiday season here, but the pandemic continuing to impact the economy, it’s an especially critical time for LAA to support families and their pets. Because LAA hasn’t been able to hold fundraising events, it’s struggling to keep up with demand. LAA asks that you consider sending a donation to P.O. Box 67072, Lincoln, NE 68506. If you prefer instead to donate pet food and pet products, there are donation drop sites at both Petcos in town, Super Saver at 27th and Cornhusker Highway, and St. Matthews Episcopal Church at 2325 S. 24th St.
For LAA’s volunteers, their pets have been a welcome source of companionship and happiness throughout the pandemic. LAA hopes that you, too, can look back on 2020 and remember the joyous times you’ve spent with your pet despite the hardships of the year.
“Have a celebration of the good things that 2020 has brought,” Douglas encouraged, “and of the amazing results that come from a whole lot of dedication and love.”
LAA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, funded entirely by donations and fundraisers, and completely dependent on volunteers. It addresses the root causes of animal homelessness in Lancaster County by helping pets and their people through an income-based low cost spay/neuter program and an income-based pet food bank.
