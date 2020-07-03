Related to this story
The loud bangs and whizzes of fireworks can make dogs and cats be vocal, shake or shiver. Here are a few tips for comforting a pet freaked out by fireworks.
A study by Colorado State University found that women are less likely to swipe right, or say yes, to men if they're posing with a cat in a picture.
A rescue group in Tennessee says Augie the golden retriever is the oldest of her breed in history after turning 20 years old in April.
- Updated
A teacup pit bull puppy named Delylah was found Sunday afternoon after being lost for almost a week following an early morning rollover crash …
Like so many other events this year, the 2020 World's Ugliest Dog Contest has been canceled.
Having your fur-kid as a co-worker can be an added bonus when you’re working from home. Your pet can be very therapeutic - helping you to bett…