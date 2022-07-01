Capital Humane Society receives $60K grant

BOBS from Skechers, the charitable brand for the Skechers shoe company, teamed up with Petco Love, a national nonprofit, to recognize Capital Humane Society of Lincoln on June 18 with a $60,000 grant to invest in its lifesaving efforts to protect and save shelter dogs and cats.

The surprise check celebration took place during an adoption event at the Skechers warehouse outlet in Lincoln, where the organizations also encouraged local community members to provide loving homes for animals in need.

BOBS from Skechers and Petco Love encouraged animal adoptions during National Foster a Pet Month in June by hosting adoption events and surprising organizations with grants at Skechers retail stores across the country. By June 30, they gave $185,000 in total investments to support animal welfare partner organizations across the nation affiliated with Petco Love, like Capital Humane Society. This year, BOBS from Skechers has donated over $382,000 to organizations whose efforts provide safety, food and love to animals they save – and more than $8 million over the past seven years.

Skechers customers can also contribute by rounding up their purchases at Skechers retail locations nationwide to help Petco Love save shelter dogs and cats.

“Elevating these incredible organizations in their efforts to find forever homes for animals in need is truly the most rewarding aspect of our work with Petco Love,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers.

“Pet adoption and fostering continue to be vital as we focus on inspiring and empowering animal lovers to save pet lives across the country,” added Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love.

“Capital Humane Society is privileged to have the support of BOBS from Skechers and Petco Love,” said Amanda Carson, director of customer service at Capital Humane Society. “We have over 6,000 animals come through our doors every year. The generosity and support of BOBS and Petco Love will benefit the lives of pets in Lincoln and our local communities.”

Capital Humane Society serves the community by sheltering homeless pets, advocating for animal welfare and educating the public about responsible pet care. For more information, follow on Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat or visit www.capitalhumanesociety.org/.

