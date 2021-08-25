Annual Wine & Howl benefit raises $4K for Lincoln Animal Ambassadors

With COVID-19 numbers still relatively low in Lancaster County on July 25, the 13th annual Wine & Howl fundraiser for Lincoln Animal Ambassadors (LAA) was able to bring back dog rescue services, local animal welfare groups and pet-related companies that were absent from the event in 2020.

This year's event raised over $4,000 to support LAA’s voucher-based low cost spay/neuter program and income-based pet food bank, according to Mary Douglas, LAA’s president.

“There were more dogs for adoption than in the last couple of years, with three litters of puppies for attendees to meet and greet,” Douglas said. “But the best part this year was to see how much fun people had relaxing with their dogs and being able to get out together again this year after the last year.”

Many of the 250 attendees brought their dogs, a blanket or lawn chairs, and enjoyed a day outside with wine, food, canines, live music by Aunt Bunnie's Parlor and KGB (Killer Garage Band), and raffle prizes. Eighty gift baskets were raffled with items for pets, wine, cooking/baking and décor.

Hy-Vee once again catered the event, offering burgers, hot dogs, sandwiches, salads, fruits, sides and beverages. Deer Springs Winery provided a wide selection of wines and wine slushies.