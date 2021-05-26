Annual I Love My Dog Expo raises $20K for Domesti-PUPS

The I Love My Dog Expo, which took place April 17-18 at the Lancaster Event Center, raised nearly $20,000 for Domesti-PUPS, according to Michelle O'Dea, executive director of the Lincoln-based nonprofit organization.

Domesti-PUPS provides therapy dogs and service dogs for persons with disabilities. O'Dea cited the pandemic as the reason for a lower attendance this year. The event was originally scheduled to take place in February but was postponed due to the pandemic.

“Attendance was 1,349, which is around half of the attendees we normally have,” she said. “We also had 40 vendors, and we normally have 65, so that was down too. But we did end up raising nearly $20,000, so that’s a positive!”

O’Dea added that she hopes to continue to have the event in April, “depending on whether we can work around Easter weekend from year to year.”

Activities included Frisbee catching by the Kansas City Disc Dogs, impulse control and service dog demonstrations by Domesti-PUPS, obedience, Rally, agility, flyball, nosework and trick training demonstrations by the Greater Lincoln Obedience Club, a best-dressed pet contest, games, adoptable dogs at rescue booths and shopping at pet supply vendor booths.