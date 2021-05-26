Animal-lovers open hearts, wallets at Capital Humane Society fundraiser

After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, an evening of fundraising for the Capital Humane Society returned in an abbreviated form May 7.

The Wine and Whiskers Gala, a $125-per-person event formerly known as Tails ‘N Ties, brought 120 animal-welfare supporters to the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel for a catered meal, silent auction, and a fundraising Heads or Tails game. Each dining table also featured a Nothing Bundt Cake – a table centerpiece that could be purchased for a $25 donation.

“Proceeds from the evening will benefit the animals by allowing us to perform more surgeries, administer medicine, place more animals into foster care to heal and socialize, and provide behavior modification for more pets in need,” said Shannon Martin-Roebuck, who succeeded Bob Downey as Capital Humane Society executive director July 1, 2020.

“We’ve had 500 attendees in past years, but we wanted to make sure we were properly socially distanced this year since guests would be eating together, so we decided to have a smaller event,” Martin-Roebuck noted.

The Capital Humane Society saw a decline in the number of animals coming into the shelter in 2020, but did see an increase in the percentage of adoptions, the executive director added.

The event supports Capital Humane Society’s Pieloch Pet Adoption Center, 70th and Highway 2, and its Admissions and Assessment Center, 2320 Park Blvd.

