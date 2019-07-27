Animal rescuers, shelter staff and statewide advocates have joined together to appeal to the Sarpy County Fair Commission to ask them to end the cruel “Animal Scramble” at the 2019 Sarpy County Fair. A petition, started on July 14, has already gathered more than 1,200 signatures in opposition to this annual event, which encourages children to chase and catch baby animals (usually rabbits, chicks and ducklings). The animals are then sent home with families with little instruction on the adequate care of these newly acquired pets.
While marketed as entertainment and educational, these events are frightening and traumatic to the animals involved. Traumatic experiences profoundly affect animal health and development. Such events do not promote humane care and respect for animals. This year, Nebraska 4-H organizations are denying their involvement.
The Sarpy County Fair Board has purported that the goal of young people raising these animals is education. Be that as it may, there is absolutely nothing educational about the Animal Scramble itself. Quite the opposite. This event does not teach children or adults anything about caring for and interacting with these baby animals. Although Douglas-Sarpy 4-H has a strong presence at the Sarpy County Fair, they have denied any involvement with the Animal Scramble. This raises the question: If the leading organization for teaching young people proper animal husbandry is not instructing these children, who is?
The Nebraska Rescue Council (NRC) and our coalition of organizations rescue and care for thousands of animals each year, but our primary mission is to prevent cruelty before it occurs. The scramble is meant to be fun, but it is terrifying and confusing for the animals. These animals are prey animals and being chased triggers their fight or flight mechanisms – horrifying for the animals and dangerous for the children.
“We cannot sit by and watch as these animals are terrorized, chased and mishandled, which could result in injuries to both the animals and the humans,” said Jessica Ellis, president of the NRC. “There are better ways to find homes for these pets if the children who raised them are no longer willing to provide their care.”
“Yet again, we urge the Sarpy County Commission to stop the Animal Scramble,” said Misty Christo, NRC member and small animal manager for Town & Country Humane Society. “Surely Sarpy County could forego the Animal Scramble and partner with Nebraska Rescue Council to hold an adoption event that would be fun, humane and educational. It’s what the animals and the kids who raise them deserve.”
Many of these Animal Scramble “prizes” are taken into homes by people who do not understand their needs, surrendered to shelters, or abandoned to fend for themselves where the only outcome is death. These cute baby animals don’t stay small forever. Further, their care is costly, they make quite a mess, require lots of space, and are extremely fragile. Local ordinances might even prohibit the ownership of some of these animals.
The Sarpy County Fair Commission should act immediately to prevent our local shelters from becoming inundated with Animal Scramble castoffs and provide more humane alternatives for their participants to find safe homes for the animals in their care.
The Nebraska Rescue Council is an all-volunteer network of representatives from licensed animal welfare organizations operating across the state of Nebraska who share the mission of protecting, rescuing, rehabilitating and re-homing companion animals. Learn more about the NRC's work at nerescue.org.