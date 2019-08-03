Following an increase in dog bite reports this year, Lincoln Animal Control reminds parents and caregivers to keep children safe around pets. The number of bites reported so far in 2019 is 233, compared to 398 bites for all of 2018, according to Steve Beal, Animal Control manager.
Beal said that children ages 10 and under represent the largest group of bite victims this year with 39 incidents. He added that any dog can and will bite under certain circumstances. He recommends the public follow these guidelines to help prevent dog bites:
• Never leave a small child and a dog alone together, even if it is a dog known to you or a dog that you have been assured is well-behaved.
• Do not play or allow your child to play aggressive games with a dog, such as tug-of-war or wrestling.
• Teach your child to ask a dog owner for permission before petting any dog.
• Let a dog sniff you or your child before petting it, and stay away from the face or tail. Pet the dog gently, and avoid eye contact, particularly at first.
• Never bother a dog that is sleeping, eating or caring for puppies.
• Teach your child to move calmly and slowly around dogs.
• Teach your child how to act if a dog growls, barks or behaves in a threatening manner. Children should remain calm, avoid eye contact with the dog and back away slowly until the dog loses interest and leaves.
• If you or your child are knocked over by a dog, curl up in a ball and protect the eyes and face with arms and fists.
In Lincoln, dogs and cats are required by law to be vaccinated against rabies. Animal Control investigates all reported dog bites and confirms the rabies vaccination status of dogs and cats. For more information on dog bites, visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: animal control) or call 402-441-7900.