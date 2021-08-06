 Skip to main content
A hydrated cat is a healthy cat
A hydrated cat is a healthy cat

It’s the dog days of summer, and that means high temps are here and hydration is key—for pets and people alike. Is your cat getting enough water? Check out these tips to increase your cat's daily fluid intake.

Wet food

Cats can get some of the water they need through the food they eat. Wet food is a great way to introduce more water to their diet. There are a variety of wet food options ranging from smooth pate to chunks in gravy—test out a variety of options until you find one your cat prefers. If your cat enjoys dry food only, try adding some water to its kibble to moisten it. This will provide it with a bit of water and perhaps help transition your cat to wet food.

Water bowls

Make sure your cat always has access to fresh water in a clean bowl. If you notice your cat isn’t drinking from the water bowls you provide, try bowls made from different materials—such as glass and stainless steel. It can be hard for cats to see water in their bowls, so make sure you are filling them to the top.

Water fountains can also be a good option. The movement of the water makes it easier for cats to see what they are drinking and can help increase their water intake.

A hydrated cat is a healthy cat. Make sure you speak with your vet if you have concerns about your cat’s water intake.

The Cat House is a 501(c)(3) organization; contributions may be tax-deductible. TCH is funded by donations and adoption fees and is staffed by volunteers.

