5 road trip rules when riding with Rover

Like many pet parents, you’re probably gearing up to hit the road for a day trip with your pooch, or even a holiday getaway. Before you go, be sure to take the necessary measures to ensure your pet is happy and safe during your travels.

1. Secure your pooch

One of the most important but overlooked precautions when taking a road trip with your pup is securing him in your vehicle. The rest of the family buckles up, so why is Rover allowed to travel “free range”? The same dangers we face when not secured in our vehicles apply to our pets. Further, a roaming pet can be a big distraction to the driver. Methods to use include a pet seat belt, travel kennel, pet car seat and vehicle pet barriers.

2. Say “no” to heads out the window

Most dogs love riding with their heads out the window. We want our dogs to enjoy the ride so much that we don’t always consider the risks versus rewards. Allowing our dogs to stick their heads out the window is incredibly dangerous. Not only can they potentially fall or jump out, but they can also get injured by flying stones, dust, bugs and other objects. Also, too much persistent wind in the face can seriously hurt your pet’s eyes and ears.

3. Don’t leave your dog alone