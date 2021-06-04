Sower Award nominations due June 18

Humanities Nebraska (HN) is seeking nominations for the annual Sower Award in the Humanities, which recognizes individuals who have made a significant contribution to public understanding of the humanities in Nebraska.

The Sower Award will be presented prior to the 26th annual Governor’s Lecture in the Humanities, which will be held this autumn on a date to be determined at Omaha’s Holland Performing Arts Center. The event will also be broadcast online.

Anyone may nominate an individual who has made a significant contribution to public understanding of the humanities in Nebraska via a commitment of time, expertise, resources or any combination of the above. Last year’s recipient was Natalie Hahn.

The selection committee will consider nominees’ contributions to history, literature, culture and other areas of the humanities, and how this has inspired and enriched personal and public life in Nebraska.