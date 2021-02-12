Playhouse presents George Burns show Feb. 18-21

Lincoln Community Playhouse will take audiences on a tour through the life, laughter and love of George Burns and Gracie Allen with “Say Goodnight, Gracie.”

This humorous and heartwarming show, first presented by Community Players in Beatrice, runs at the Playhouse Feb. 18-21. Curtain is at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $15 and may be reserved at lincolnplayhouse.com or by calling the box office at 402-489-7529 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The play stars Bruce Hahn and is directed by Community Players Managing Artistic Director Jamie Ulmer.

“Say Goodnight, Gracie” is a one-man show told through the eyes of George Burns, who savored each day from his impoverished youth on the Lower East side to his career in Vaudeville; his marriage to Gracie Allen; their rise to success on stage, screen, radio and TV; and finally George’s “second time around.”

“First and foremost, I love George Burns,” Hahn said. “I read this script about a year ago and just fell in love with it.”