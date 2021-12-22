Working together with kids on resolutions

My children know that I am, in general, opposed to New Year’s resolutions. If you want to improve something in your life or make a new goal, why wait for an arbitrary date in the middle of winter? Why not make a new month’s resolution? New day?

I’ve written before about how I sometimes have to do a new hour reset in order to change the mood for the rest of the afternoon. (We also try to stay away from anything even remotely weight loss-related, but that’s another topic for another day. Suffice to say that I grew up with the impression that being an adult woman meant constantly dieting and monitoring your body, and I’m doing everything in my power not to pass that on.)

That said, I decided that, given the time of year, I’d ask my kids if there were any new goals they’d been thinking about that we could work on together. Their brains went immediately to traditional New Year’s resolutions, and their first responses were all things that sound like the “right” answer. When we dove a little deeper, however, the answers started to change.

One of my sons, who is in sixth grade, said that he’d try to be a faster runner.