What will you keep?

As we consider what life will look like when things are back to “normal,” I’ve found myself considering a question: What will we keep?

Obviously, this time has been different for each of us, and some have struggled much more than others. But as we start to think about moving past it, I hope we can take those good parts with us. Will we participate in fewer activities and put more emphasis on time with loved ones? Will we maintain those long-distance connections we rekindled? Will we keep noticing that we feel fortunate to have a safe home, enough food, loved ones who check in on us? Will we remember to value hugs, handshakes, or the ability to throw your arm around a good friend?

My 5-year-old has been unexpectedly happy during this time. He told me that he loves having the whole family at home. He loves that his brother has been reading books with him. He loves playing dolls with his sister in the backyard. He loves that his siblings have time to play video games with him. He loves that his dad pushes him on the swings on our swingset. He loves that we all have dinner together every night. He misses his friends and his teacher, but other than that, I think he could be happy like this for a long time. I know that he is very fortunate to have those things, but I think there’s a lesson there about what’s really valuable.

That’s what I hope my children keep from this time, and I’ll do my best to hold onto it as well. We need connection and love, we need safe shelter and enough food, we need time to play and create. We each get to choose what our new “normal” will look like, and I hope we all take the time to remember what really mattered when everything felt impossible. We get to choose what to keep.

