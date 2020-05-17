What will you keep?

As I write this, my family has been in our house for the better part of seven weeks. With the exception of some walks and a few trips to get drive-through ice cream, my four children have not been outside of our house and yard in that entire time. And with the exception of occasional trips to the grocery store, neither have my husband and I.
No matter how you look at it, this is an exceptional time in our history as a planet, as a nation and as a family. I have no doubt that our grandchildren and great-grandchildren will learn about this time in their history books, and will analyze what we did wrong and what we did right.
No matter how you look at it, much has been lost, even for those of us who have thus far been spared the toll of actual illness. Of course, there are many for whom the financial hardship and uncertainty is extreme. But even on a smaller scale, just about everyone has seen the cancellation of things they were looking forward to: family vacations, graduation ceremonies, school concerts, spring sports – the list goes on and on.
And yet …
Even in these hard times, we’ve also seen beautiful acts of kindness. People have reached out to help friends, neighbors, even total strangers. Friends have organized drive-by birthday parades for kids who have to stay at home. Families have eaten nightly dinner together for the first time in months or even years. Old friends have reconnected via video conferencing. That list goes on and on too.
As we consider what life will look like when things are back to “normal,” I’ve found myself considering a question: What will we keep?
Obviously, this time has been different for each of us, and some have struggled much more than others. But as we start to think about moving past it, I hope we can take those good parts with us. Will we participate in fewer activities and put more emphasis on time with loved ones? Will we maintain those long-distance connections we rekindled? Will we keep noticing that we feel fortunate to have a safe home, enough food, loved ones who check in on us? Will we remember to value hugs, handshakes, or the ability to throw your arm around a good friend?
My 5-year-old has been unexpectedly happy during this time. He told me that he loves having the whole family at home. He loves that his brother has been reading books with him. He loves playing dolls with his sister in the backyard. He loves that his siblings have time to play video games with him. He loves that his dad pushes him on the swings on our swingset. He loves that we all have dinner together every night. He misses his friends and his teacher, but other than that, I think he could be happy like this for a long time. I know that he is very fortunate to have those things, but I think there’s a lesson there about what’s really valuable.
That’s what I hope my children keep from this time, and I’ll do my best to hold onto it as well. We need connection and love, we need safe shelter and enough food, we need time to play and create. We each get to choose what our new “normal” will look like, and I hope we all take the time to remember what really mattered when everything felt impossible. We get to choose what to keep.
