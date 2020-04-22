Website established to connect parents to Nebraska child care providers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

With the spread of the coronavirus touching all walks of life, many essential workers with children are desperately looking for safe and available child care options.

To help, Nebraska agencies and organizations have teamed up to create a website that offers a comprehensive and searchable list of child care providers that are licensed by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

The Nebraska Child Care Referral Network was formed not only to offer assistance to those looking for child care, but also to help child care providers that are trying to keep their businesses open.

Betty Medinger, senior vice president of the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation, said it heard from many people about inadequate short-term solutions to child care amid the restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. This endeavor, she said, could bridge that gap.

The website allows parents to search for child care providers by address or ZIP code, children's ages, providers who accept subsidy payments and providers who are part of the Step Up to Quality system. Providers are encouraged to update information online so results remain as current as possible.