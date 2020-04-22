You are the owner of this article.
Website established to connect parents to Nebraska child care providers
Early childhood education report

Sue Wambaugh, owner of Wambaugh's Wigwam child care, reads to siblings Bode (left) and Laney Knudsen in January. Wambaugh has run a child care business in her home for 43 years.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

With the spread of the coronavirus touching all walks of life, many essential workers with children are desperately looking for safe and available child care options.

To help, Nebraska agencies and organizations have teamed up to create a website that offers a comprehensive and searchable list of child care providers that are licensed by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. 

The Nebraska Child Care Referral Network was formed not only to offer assistance to those looking for child care, but also to help child care providers that are trying to keep their businesses open.

Betty Medinger, senior vice president of the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation, said it heard from many people about inadequate short-term solutions to child care amid the restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. This endeavor, she said, could bridge that gap.

The website allows parents to search for child care providers by address or ZIP code, children's ages, providers who accept subsidy payments and providers who are part of the Step Up to Quality system. Providers are encouraged to update information online so results remain as current as possible. 

The organizations also created a resource page for child care providers with information on small-business loans and mental health support. 

The website is a collaboration of the Nebraska Departments of Health and Human Services and Education, Nebraska Children and Families Foundation, Nebraska Extension, First Five Nebraska, Nebraska Early Childhood Collaborative, Buffett Early Childhood Institute at the University of Nebraska and other state and local groups.

Licensed providers wanting to be included can call their regional Early Learning Connection coordinator within the Nebraska Department of Education.

Visit the searchable database at: nechildcarereferral.org.

