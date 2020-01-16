Sliding down the social media rabbit hole

In the slippery slope of social media, I’ve slid headfirst into a cyber rabbit hole with no light at the end of the tunnel -- only dead ends with various left or right swipes as possible exits.
As a middle-aged woman whose first cell phone was the size of a Maglight with enough voltage to jump-start a car, I find myself in an increasingly competitive and ever-changing digital scene as I attempt to stay relevant with my 16-year-old daughter.
And failing.
Miserably.
Ten years ago, when I ditched my flip phone and upgraded to an iPhone, I’ll admit my initial texting behavior was more in line with a 12-year-old drinking Mountain Berry slushie at the Sonic. The online world seemed loaded with possibility, if I could just understand downloading Groupons or find out where the hell those GIF’s were coming from.
With some hesitation I downloaded Facebook, telling myself that this one social app would be my outer limit, nothing more, like it was a destination adventure race in the Himalayas that required medical support. But faster than a MySpace departure, Facebook paved the way to Tumblr and Twitter, Pinterest for recipes for dinner, YouTube for hilarious pet videos, and Instagram for stunning photos boosted by five filters that made me look 10 years younger and 40 pounds lighter.
When my brother in Hong Kong complained that he was being left out of family text lines, I downloaded WhatsApp, allowing my entire family to see the pictures of bears breaking into our cabin eating ham loaf, and giving us the ability to call him free internationally.
The apps on my phone went from one screen to four; a jumble of colored boxes like Tetrus was running full-time.
My 16-year-old daughter picked up my phone one day and breezily unlocked it. “Hey!” I yelled, amazed at her audacity since I’d never given her the code. “Please,” she said. “It’s the same code you practically use for everything.” This was true. She scoffed while flipping through pages and popped a Sour Patch gummie into her mouth. “How many Apps do you have?” her thumb moving at bionic light-speed, a talent strictly reserved for the 25 and younger. “You don’t even have Snap,” she said, and tossed my phone on the counter like someone does who doesn’t pay the lease agreement and fought hand-to-hand combat with the cell salespeople.
“Snapchat? That’s the one where pictures disappear, right?”
She shrugged. “Yeah.”
“Isn’t that kind of suspicious?”
She said, “Only if you’re naked,” while snapping a selfie and making it my screen saver in mere seconds.
I felt something explode inside my head and vehemently reminded her of the “no-naked-picture-policy.” She responded, “Yeah, sure,” but also mentioned the time my friends texted a picture from the Bahamas wearing less than adequate clothing to spell out a personal message.
“That’s different,” I said.
She rolled her eyes and walked away, muttering, “Good talk,” which is code for when our conversation is exactly not that.
It went against every fiber of my being, but I downloaded Snapchat to see what all the fuss was about. I added contacts from my phone, played with the filters that gave me the appearance of Elvis or a vampire, and texted my daughter. Strangely, she responded right away, which was nothing short of social media gold. I went a bit overboard in my excitement, using the filters to start streaks—a picture every day—and generally succumbing to the hype. My daughter complained that my daily snaps of the cats canoodling were boring and predictable.
After an appointment with my hairdresser, feeling comical, I took a selfie showing off my new cut and pouted my lips; a pantomime of the usual teenager pose. I sent it to my daughter as a joke. But faster than a 140-character Tweet, I had various strange acquaintances replying, sending comments such as, “Wow!” “Look at you!” “Hot Stuff” and “LOL,” as a layer of sweat built across my forehead in panic. An individual that I’d met at a work conference several years previous but never corresponded with, texted an embarrassing, “Glad you’re doing well?”
I called my daughter, asking her how this could have happened. She laughed, saying, “You didn’t just send it to me, you posted it to your story.”
“My story?” I responded. “What’s that?”
“It stays online for 24 hours.”
“Well, help me take it off. I don’t want it to be my story.”
There was the sound of laughter, and then a delightful, “Yeah, good talk.”