Sliding down the social media rabbit hole

I felt something explode inside my head and vehemently reminded her of the “no-naked-picture-policy.” She responded, “Yeah, sure,” but also mentioned the time my friends texted a picture from the Bahamas wearing less than adequate clothing to spell out a personal message.

“That’s different,” I said.

She rolled her eyes and walked away, muttering, “Good talk,” which is code for when our conversation is exactly not that.

It went against every fiber of my being, but I downloaded Snapchat to see what all the fuss was about. I added contacts from my phone, played with the filters that gave me the appearance of Elvis or a vampire, and texted my daughter. Strangely, she responded right away, which was nothing short of social media gold. I went a bit overboard in my excitement, using the filters to start streaks—a picture every day—and generally succumbing to the hype. My daughter complained that my daily snaps of the cats canoodling were boring and predictable.