Side effects of parenting

What a frenzy the pandemic has created! A few feel caged up and choose to have little better to do daily than switch news channels, believe what is seen on social media, mock those whose views differ and then inflict personal philosophies forcefully.

This was the opening paragraph of my original composition. In review, the words make me no better than the people whose attitudes I was hoping to change. Patience does not come easily to this writer. This virtue is constantly being challenged, revised and sharpened. If one were to pick my brain, he/she would be “gob smacked” at the thoughts uncovered. Thankfully, my parents instilled in me the value of keeping my mouth closed and my ears open … and when I did not, there were, and still are, consequences.

So … here is my salute to parenthood. Parents create a greater America. Race, political party, gender, age, single or double … what is taught and practiced in the home does not stay in the home. Parenting has become more difficult with each generation. American families have gone from keeping their many offspring at home for help with chores to both parents needing employment to support the few children they have.