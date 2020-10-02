Side effects of parenting

What a frenzy the pandemic has created! A few feel caged up and choose to have little better to do daily than switch news channels, believe what is seen on social media, mock those whose views differ and then inflict personal philosophies forcefully.
This was the opening paragraph of my original composition. In review, the words make me no better than the people whose attitudes I was hoping to change. Patience does not come easily to this writer. This virtue is constantly being challenged, revised and sharpened. If one were to pick my brain, he/she would be “gob smacked” at the thoughts uncovered. Thankfully, my parents instilled in me the value of keeping my mouth closed and my ears open … and when I did not, there were, and still are, consequences.
So … here is my salute to parenthood. Parents create a greater America. Race, political party, gender, age, single or double … what is taught and practiced in the home does not stay in the home. Parenting has become more difficult with each generation. American families have gone from keeping their many offspring at home for help with chores to both parents needing employment to support the few children they have.
Each generation has adapted to technology, infrastructure, advances in medicine and social skills. Information gathered from radio, TV and now social media has influenced moral and ethical standards. It is almost comical how once children hoped for a private line, later a pager and now a cell phone. Perhaps you, the reader, will feel as underprivileged as I do when stopping to consider what being a child in the 1900s had compared to what kids have today.
I am not complaining or criticizing but merely stating that parenting is hard. The title of “parent” is a gift that continues to evolve. A huge thank-you to parents who take time out of their busy days to hug a child, snuggle up with a book, encourage creativity, advocate for offspring and talk about consequences. You are the heroes without capes. You hold the future in your hands, and what you say, do or model will be here, in your children, long after you are gone.
This is a monumental charge, but well worth the time and effort. Hang in there, parents … your parents are grateful.
Robbie Nathan sees all types of parents at Bridge to Better Living. Her sons make her proud, but she still treads on water when debating issues with her mother, as she should.
