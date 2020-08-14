Parks and Rec preschool programs begin in September

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Registration is now open for Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department preschool programs that begin in September.

A $50 non-refundable registration fee is required, and space is limited. Two programs are offered:

Little Sprouts Preschool – Calvert Recreation Center, 4500 Stockwell St. This program for ages 3 to 5 includes music, art and games to support learning and development. Register online at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: preschool) or call 402-441-8480. The schedule and fees are as follows:

• Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 to 11:30 a.m., $69 per month.

• Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 to 11:30 a.m., $97 per month.

• Monday through Friday from 9 to 11:30 a.m., $166 per month.

Nature Center Preschool – Pioneers Park Nature Center, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. This program for ages 4 and 5 teaches colors, shapes, sizes, counting and spatial awareness through nature exploration. Call 402-441-7985 for more information and to register. The schedules and fees are as follows:

• Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 to 11:30 a.m., $150 per month.