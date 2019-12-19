Omaha zoo giraffe matriarch Daisy dies

The oldest giraffe to live at the Henry Doorly Zoo has died at 26.

Daisy died Wednesday, the Omaha zoo said in a news release. The average life expectancy for a female giraffe is about 20.2 years and for a male is about 14.7 years.

"After assessing her quality of life with severe degenerative joint disease, the decision to humanely euthanize Daisy was made by the zoo’s animal health team, with input from the keeper staff who worked with her daily," the zoo said in a news release. "She had been losing weight and showing signs of her deteriorating health, including becoming unsteady."

Daisy was born on March 7, 1993, and has been a resident of Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium since Nov. 1, 1994. She is the mother to three calves, grandmother to seven, and great-grandmother to five.

Daisy’s daughter, Dottie, and granddaughters LoLo, Zoey, and Penelope live in the African Grasslands habitat at the Zoo.

